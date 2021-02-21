Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Up 5.1%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 164,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 238,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

