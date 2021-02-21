CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.74

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 18956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Get CorMedix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $564.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CorMedix by 609.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 33.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.