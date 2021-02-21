Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Copart worth $100,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $117.07 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

