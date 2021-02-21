Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

NYSE CPS opened at $34.59 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $584.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.21.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

