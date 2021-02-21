Contrasting Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Synaptics and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Broadcom 0 5 23 0 2.82

Synaptics currently has a consensus price target of $125.73, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $421.96, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Broadcom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.33 billion 3.54 $118.80 million $4.21 32.08 Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.34 $2.96 billion $18.45 26.56

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 8.47% 21.89% 10.46% Broadcom 12.39% 35.23% 10.61%

Summary

Broadcom beats Synaptics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications. It also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, the company offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves mobile and PC original equipment manufacturers; Internet of Things manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.