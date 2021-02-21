Contrasting Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 11.46 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -15.74 Atrion $155.07 million 7.53 $36.76 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62% Atrion 21.90% 13.90% 12.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nephros and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atrion beats Nephros on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

