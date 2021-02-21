Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 36% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $303,717.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00753920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.44 or 0.04557755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

