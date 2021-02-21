Constellation (DAG) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.48 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $40.12 million and $2.48 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.50 or 0.00758717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.77 or 0.04546740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039192 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

