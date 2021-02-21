Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 768 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £504.60 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,010.

About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

