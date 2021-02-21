Conifer (CNFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.73 on Friday. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Conifer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.