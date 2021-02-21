Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Separately, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conformis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.94.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,693 shares of company stock valued at $54,641. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 668,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

