Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.17. Conduent shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 60,237 shares trading hands.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Conduent alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.