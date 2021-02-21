Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.00

Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and traded as low as $60.00. Computer Services shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 8,003 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Computer Services by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.