Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock worth $254,399 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,974. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

