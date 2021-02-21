Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 633.6% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3,842.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 147,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 164,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $224.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $224.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.85 and a 200 day moving average of $179.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,625,695. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

