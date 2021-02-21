Commerzbank Lowers K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to Hold

Commerzbank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KPLUY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

