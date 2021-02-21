Comerica Bank Sells 1,149 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPC opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

