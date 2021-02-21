Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clarivate by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 101,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 137,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

