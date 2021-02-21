Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.