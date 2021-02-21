Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

