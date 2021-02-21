Comerica Bank Increases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,761,000 after buying an additional 558,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,698,000 after purchasing an additional 300,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCI. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

