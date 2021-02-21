Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after buying an additional 254,345 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 82,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.