CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Achieves $1.26 Million

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $130.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 1,946.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

