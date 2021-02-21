Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 431,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

