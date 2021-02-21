CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

CNSP has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

