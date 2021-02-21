CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Shares Down 2.7%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,232,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 388,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30.

About CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI)

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.