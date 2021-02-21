ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Price Down 7%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares were down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,929,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 361,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Several analysts recently commented on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $409.80 million, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $3,337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

