Clearlake Capital Group L.P. Makes New $271.02 Million Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,708,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,019,000. Blackbaud makes up approximately 47.5% of Clearlake Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Blackbaud as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

