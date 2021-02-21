Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $63.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $63.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.65 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.