Citigroup Upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.45.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Cree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

