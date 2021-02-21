Citigroup Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.80.

Globant stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

