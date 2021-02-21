Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,273,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,259,000 after buying an additional 1,722,848 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 455,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

