CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 137,476 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,476 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $45,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 329.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,704 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Cameco by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811,670 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Cameco by 816.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 770,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 647,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,660,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

