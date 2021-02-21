CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 658,514 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 658,514 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $88,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 187,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.32.

BEP opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

