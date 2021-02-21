China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.14. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,955 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

China XD Plastics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.