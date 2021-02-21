China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.49 on Friday. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
China Railway Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.