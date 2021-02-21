China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.49 on Friday. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

