Chemed Co. Declares Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $486.41 on Friday. Chemed has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.28.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.