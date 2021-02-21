Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $324.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lifted by Truist from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.41.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL opened at $289.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average is $240.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.