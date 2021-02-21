Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.41.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $289.55 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

