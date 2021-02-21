Charles R. Schwab Sells 70,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $4,263,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

