Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

CHPRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CHPRF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

