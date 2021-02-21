CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CenterPoint Energy worth $37,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,345,000. Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 631,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

