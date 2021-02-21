Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 6.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

