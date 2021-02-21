Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.