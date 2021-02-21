Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
NASDAQ:CELC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
