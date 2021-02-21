CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $679,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CDW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

