CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of CBRE Group worth $87,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

