CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of CBRE Group worth $87,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CBRE Group by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

