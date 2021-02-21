Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $296.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

