Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

