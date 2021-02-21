Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 132,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000.

IJK stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

